Longest strike nears resolution

[file photo]

The Ministry of Employment has been tasked with compensating the Vatukoula Gold Mine workers who have been on strike for the past 34 years.

This strike is recognized as the longest unresolved labour dispute on record with the International Labor Organization, and the Coalition Government has committed to settling the matter with urgency.

Funding has been allocated in the new national budget to address the issue.

Article continues after advertisement

A first compensation payout of $10,000 per mine worker was made in the current financial year, with further payments planned.

Minister Agni Deo Singh confirms that the Ministry of Finance has allocated approximately $5.7 million for the Vatukoula Gold Mine Strike Settlement in the 2025-26 National Budget.

“Yes, well, we have an increase in the allocation for the payment of the remainder of the $15,000 each for the families from Vatukoula that we are going to disburse.”

The Employment Ministry has received $24.7 million in the 2025-26 budget.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.