Key voices missing in national disability review

Director of the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission, Loukinikini Lewaravu, says consultations for the national study on the rights of children with disabilities are underway, but some key government agencies are yet to respond.

Lewaravu says while many organisations have joined the consultation process, several important agencies have yet to engage.

She says their participation is crucial because the Commission does not want to overlook any work already being done in the sector.

Lewaravu adds that the Frank Hilton Organisation and the Fiji Disabled People’s Federation are partnering with the Commission to ensure the study is guided by agencies that specialise in promoting and protecting the rights of children with disabilities.

Lewaravu says civil society groups have shown strong support, but responses from government agencies have been mixed.

She adds that limited resources and funding have also been challenges, and thanked donor partners, including the Peacebuilding Fund, supported by UNDP, OHCHR and UN Women, for helping to fill the gap.

“Aside from the resourcing and funding, another challenge is getting the support in terms of sharing of information. I think it’s not a new challenge here in Fiji and also across anywhere in the world, is the sharing of data and information.”

Lewaravu says the Commission is grateful to partners who have stepped in to help bridge that gap.

Frank Hilton Organisation CEO, Sureni Perera, says the availability of data does not always mean children with disabilities are accessing their rights.

She says numbers may show children registered in the education system, but the reality on the ground can be very different.

Perera adds some parents believe their child should not attend school because they cannot perform academically, or they have been discouraged during previous attempts to access services.

She says every child has a right to education, and the study must amplify the voices of families to empower them to seek support.

