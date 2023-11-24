Investigation launched into alleged assault by police officers

[File Photo]

An investigation is underway in relation to the alleged assault of a man by police officers in Navua over the weekend.

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew confirms that the matter is being investigated by the Police Internal Affairs Unit.

The incident revolves around allegations that the victim was a passenger in a taxi.

Family members, who reached out to FBC news, claim that the driver did not stop at police checkpoints and continued driving.

According to their account, police intercepted the taxi in Navua, where an alleged assault on the passenger took place.

The matter is now under investigation.