Housing Ministry targets 100 new rental units

Housing Minister Maciu Nalumisa [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

The Ministry of Housing plans to acquire 60 acres of land and construct 100 new rental housing units by 2027.

This move is aimed at addressing the growing demand for affordable rental homes.

Housing Minister Maciu Nalumisa states the initiative is part of a broader strategy to reduce housing stress, improve living conditions for low-income families and provide a clear pathway for tenants to transition into permanent homeownership.

“In the next three years, the Public Rental Board will also expand its housing stock to meet the rising demand for affordable rentals, especially in urban areas. This work aligns with Fiji’s National Housing Policy 2025-2030.”

Nalumisa said the PRB would oversee the development and management of the new units, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and long-term sustainability.

“We aim to acquire 60 acres of land and develop 100 new rental units to strengthen affordable housing supply and reduce reliance on informal settlements. By 2027, the Board aims to reduce housing stress among low-income households, improve living conditions across estates and create stronger pathways for tenants to move into permanent housing.”

Nalumisa said they would ensure that owning a home is not a privilege for the few but a right for every hardworking Fijian family.

