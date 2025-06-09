Housing Authority to deliver 5,434 homes in five years

[file photo]

The Ministry of Housing has outlined ambitious plans to expand access to affordable and social housing over the next five years, with a particular focus on young families and first-time homebuyers.

Minister for Housing and Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa, says the Ministry has set clear performance targets for 2025 to 2029 under the National Development Plan.

He says the targets aim to strengthen home ownership, upgrade informal settlements, relocate high-risk communities, and deliver major land and housing infrastructure projects.

Nalumisa reveals that they aim to assist up to 1,250 homeowners, upgrade six informal settlements, relocate three high-risk communities, acquire 300 acres of land for future housing development, and deliver seven major land-housing infrastructure projects.

“The Housing Authority’s delivery plan shows a strong and steady increase in housing supply over the next five years. In 2025, the Authority will deliver 203 housing units and 362 service lots, totaling 565 outputs. This increases in 2026 to 513 units and 152 lots, bringing the output to 665. The largest delivery is expected to occur between 2027 and 2029, with 2,137 new homes and 2,107 lots, totaling 4,264 outputs.”

Nalumisa says overall, from 2025 to 2029, the Authority plans to deliver 2,873 housing units and 2,621 service lots, a total of 5,434 outputs marking the largest public housing programme undertaken in Fiji

