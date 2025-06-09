Healthcare services strengthened with aid from EqualMed

[Photo: MINISTRY OF HEALTH]

The Fijian Government is continuing its efforts to strengthen healthcare services nationwide, ensuring health facilities are equipped to provide safe, reliable, and accessible care to all Fijians.

This commitment is being reinforced through support from EqualMed, an American non-profit organisation that has partnered with Fiji’s health sector for over a decade.

To support the rollout of these donations, Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services, Penioni Ravunawa, has been accompanying the EqualMed team on site visits to health facilities.

Yesterday, visits were conducted in Navua, Sigatoka, Nadi, Lautoka, and Ba, as part of ongoing efforts to ensure donated equipment reaches frontline facilities where it can make the greatest impact on patient care and health outcomes.

To date, EqualMed has donated more than $5 million worth of medical supplies to hospitals and health centres across the country.

In September of last year, the organisation delivered a 40-foot container of medical equipment, valued at approximately $1.1 million, including wheelchairs, walkers, and thermometers, for distribution nationwide.

Ravunawa stated that the partnership with EqualMed is helping to improve healthcare delivery and strengthen Fiji’s capacity to respond to the needs of patients nationwide.

