Escalated effort needed to tackle NCDs

Although measures have been taken to address non-communicable diseases, the number of cases keeps increasing, causing significant challenges for individuals, families, healthcare systems, and the economy.

Dr. Gade Waqa, who leads Fiji National University’s Center for the Prevention of Obesity and NCDs, stressed the importance of urgently expanding health initiatives designed to prevent and manage NCDs.

She shared this perspective at the 2023 Pacific Islands Health Research Symposium.

“In addressing the large and growing burden of NCDs, services must be integrated into a strengthened public health care system with strong referral chains and focus actively on health promotion and disease prevention.”



Dr. Gade Waqa.

Doctor Waqa says governments can take several actions to improve the availability and access to healthy foods.

“Taxes on sugary drinks help reduce consumption and prevent obesity, and revenues raised from taxes can be used to promote the health of the population.”

The Ministry of Health has also ramped up efforts to tackle the rising number of NCDs.

According to the Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, they are trying to screen more people so that they can identify those with NCDs and start their treatment.

In 2020, 6,600 people died due to NCDs, while in 2021, the number decreased slightly to 5,800.