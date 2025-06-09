Health teams ramp up dengue clean-up amid rainy weather

Health teams from the Ministry of Health and Medical Services are carrying out a nationwide dengue clean-up campaign to prevent a possible outbreak as rainy weather continues across the country.

The Ministry says the current wet conditions are creating ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes, increasing the risk of dengue transmission.

Officers have been deployed to identify hotspot areas, conducting house-to-house awareness visits and carrying out larval sampling to detect and destroy mosquito breeding sites.

The Ministry has commended the strong support from communities, with residents actively assisting in the collection and disposal of water-holding containers that can become mosquito breeding grounds.

Health officials are urging the public to regularly inspect their homes and surroundings for standing water, especially in containers, tyres, gutters and drains, and to maintain clean environments to help prevent the spread of dengue.

The Ministry stresses that continued community cooperation will be key in keeping families and communities safe.

