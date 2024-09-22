Government targets skill shortage with workforce reforms

The government has announced an ambitious strategy to tackle the country’s critical skills shortage, as outlined in the National Development Plan 2025-2029 and Vision 2050.

The initiative focuses on several key reforms, including reviewing immigration laws to allow more overseas workers and providing additional scholarships in areas where skill gaps persist.

Universities and training institutions will be incentivized to realign their programs and enrollment to better meet industry needs.

To further bolster the labor market, the government plans to re-employ retired skilled professionals and encourage the civil service and private sector to engage interns.

The plan also calls for a review of maternity and paternity leave policies to help retain women in the workforce, along with incentives for providing affordable childcare at workplaces.

A study will be conducted to understand the reasons behind outward migration, to create policies to retain and attract back local talent.