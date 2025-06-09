"Golden Voice of Fiji" heads to Labasa for Diwali Dhoom

Sunny Boy [File Photo]

The golden voice of Fiji is all set to perform at the Radio Fiji Two/Mirchi FM Fiji “Rewa” Diwali Dhoom Rangoli competition at Damodar City in Labasa today.

Sunny Boy, Fiji’s famous singer, says he has come all the way from Lautoka just to perform at the event.

“I am really looking forward to performing this evening and am so thankful to FBC, who gave me the chance to perform at this stage once again.”

The star singer will be performing in one of the most anticipated items.

The Diwali Dhoom promises an evening of vibrant performances, music, cultural displays, and entertainment as Labasa gears up to celebrate the festival of lights in style.

The Thali and Sweets, Rangoli, poster contests, and Diya decoration are currently underway, offering ample opportunities for the community to showcase their creativity and Diwali spirit.

The event will be held from 6 pm to 10 pm, promising an evening of music, color, and celebration.

