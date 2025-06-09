Gavoka leads regional talks to bolster Pacific air connectivity

[Photo: FILE]

Deputy Prime Minister and Civil Aviation Minister Viliame Gavoka says Fiji’s strategic approach is to position aviation as a vital economic lifeline, with a focus on regional access, operational resilience, and environmental sustainability.

He made those comments at the Changi Aviation Summit, which was held in Singapore.

The Summit brought together more than 400 participants, including aviation Ministers, Directors-Generals, Chief Executives, and senior leaders from across the global aviation sector, with strong participation from Pacific Island countries.

On the margins of the Summit, Gavoka met with Pacific Small Island States aviation Ministers and the President of the ICAO Council, Toshiyuki Onuma, to discuss regional air connectivity.

He also spoke about the preparations for the 4th Regional Aviation Ministers Meeting and key aviation challenges facing the Pacific, including resilience and sustainability.

During the Summit, Gavoka also participated in a ministerial-level panel discussion titled “Creating Growth in a Disruptive World: Opportunities, Challenges, and Collaboration,” alongside international aviation leaders.

The Minister also highlighted the critical importance of sustained technical assistance to support the development and adoption of Sustainable Aviation Fuel, not only for Fiji but for Pacific Small Island Developing States as a whole.

