FNU trains teachers to be qualified counsellors

The Fiji National University believes there is potential to make counselors out of teachers to help curb the increasing cases of mental health and social issues in the country.

Associate Dean for Learning and Teaching Victor Alasa says courses are available to meet the demand for more counselors in schools

“In service teachers meaning they are teachers currently so when they are trained, they will be deployed into various schools as professional counsellors.”

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, Australian Counselors Association Chief Executive, Philip Armstrong says counselors work is in demand worldwide and those involved should be regulated.

“The country is big enough, you are nearly a million people, you need to be self-sufficient in mental health services and you need to look after your population in your communities at a reasonable level.”

Armstrong says the circumstances that call for the assistance of counselors vary, but prompt intervention is necessary.

Meetings are ongoing to regulate counselors and set up the Fiji Counselors Association.