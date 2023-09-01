Fiji to host 2024 SPTE

Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka says this will be the seventh SPTE

Fiji will be hosting the 2024 South Pacific Tourism Exchange (SPTE) in Nadi for the first time.

Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka says this will be the seventh SPTE and the first to be hosted here in the Pacific.

Gavoka says previously, SPTE was held in either Australia or New Zealand, and Fiji is keen to bring it to the region.

He adds that Fiji is a founding member and host country of the Pacific Tourism Organization, and being selected as the host country for the region’s flagship tourism event is a testament to the strength of the regional partnerships.

This also demonstrates the commitment of the Fiji government to promoting tourism that is empowering, resilient, prosperous, and inclusive.

The SPTE 2024 will be held from May 4th to May 5th, along the margins of the Fijian Tourism Expo.

The Tourism Minister says this will bring together industry leaders, tourism professionals, stakeholders, and partners from across the region to foster collaboration and highlight the unique cultural heritage and diverse offerings of each participating island nation.