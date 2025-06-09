Fiji ready to host displaced islanders

source: Fiji Government/ Facebook

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has called on global leaders to act urgently on climate change, warning that rising seas threaten the survival of Small Island States.

Speaking at the 80th UN General Assembly, he said major emitters, especially the G20, must take responsibility, fund adaptation and fully operationalise the loss and damage fund to protect vulnerable countries.

Rabuka spoke about Fiji’s 55 years of independence and its leadership in peacekeeping, noting it remains the world’s largest per capita contributor to UN operations.

He introduced the Pacific vision of an Ocean of Peace, adopted by Pacific leaders, saying it reflects mutual respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence, rooted in the Pacific way and faith in the God of peace and justice.

He stressed that peace and prosperity require development, urging open markets and economic support to uphold national dignity.

Low-lying Pacific countries, according to Rabuka face displacement and Fiji is exploring ways to host communities forced from their islands if global climate targets fail.

The Prime Minister also outlined domestic progress, including constitutional reform, a Truth and Reconciliation Commission, a National Security Strategy and initiatives tackling drugs, non-communicable diseases and diaspora engagement.

He called for fairness in addressing global conflict and said sustainable peace depends on dignity for all peoples.

Rabuka concluded that Fiji stands ready to work with the world to secure peace, prosperity and human rights for decades to come.

