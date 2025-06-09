Fiji pushes for stronger global digital cooperation

Source: ITU / YouTube

Minister for Policing, Ioane Naivalurua, has reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to advancing digital development, strengthening cyber security, and ensuring that no Fijian is left behind in the digital age.

Speaking at the ITU’s World Telecommunication Development Conference 2025, he highlighted the Fijian principle of solesolevaki, which means working together as a community to achieve goals that cannot be done alone. He said this spirit guides Fiji’s engagement at WTDC-25.

Naivalurua says Fiji is calling for urgent action to strengthen Resolution 16 and adopt the new resolution to implement the Pacific-led Lagatoi Declaration, supporting inclusive and sustainable digital development.

He reaffirms their commitment to the regional “Ocean of Peace” concept, where technology contributes to stability, empowerment, and global cooperation.

During the conference, Naivalurua will also join bilateral meetings and high-level events to strengthen global partnerships, attract ICT investment, and support sustainable ICT development in Fiji and the Pacific.

WTDC-25 is the ITU’s main development conference, held every four years to shape global policies and programs for digital transformation and connectivity.

Fiji’s delegation including officials from the Ministry, the Telecommunications Authority of Fiji, and the Online Safety Commission will take part in negotiations to ensure the outcomes reflect Pacific priorities and support Fiji’s digital transformation goals.

