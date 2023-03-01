Fiji-Japan solidarity shared in common values

Japan’s Ambassador to Fiji, Kawakami Fumihiro [left] with the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere [Source: Fiji Government]

Solidarity between Fiji and Japan is anchored by common values such as freedom, democracy, rule of law, respect for human rights and the environment.

This was said by Japan’s Ambassador to Fiji, Kawakami Fumihiro last night during the 63rd birthday celebration of the Emperor of Japan.

Fumihiro says the two nations are members of the uniquely special family of nations, which is united and bonded by the Pacific Ocean.

Fiji’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs acting chief of protocol, Paulo Daurewa says the two nations are in a new era of cooperation.

Daurewa adds the bilateral relations between Fiji and Japan spans 53 years and continue to strengthen, based on friendship among our people, mutually beneficial investment, trade and business connections, cultural exchanges, scholarships and close people-to-people ties.

The reception was attended by President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, former Speaker of Parliament Ratu Epeli Nailatikau, Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament and members of the diplomatic corps.