Faith groups back reconciliation

Faith-based organizations have extended their support to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission process, playing a key role in fostering healing, forgiveness, and unity among communities.

Speaking during the Interfaith Leaders’ Dialogue, Fiji Muslim League representative Mohammed Hassan Khan highlighted that they have been compiling a written submission, emphasizing that forgiveness, truth, and recon-ciliation have always been part of the Muslim community’s way of life.

He adds that these efforts will help break down barriers caused by past upheavals and foster harmony among people.

Khan states the Fiji Muslim League is guided by its religious principles and will continue to support the TRC and its processes.

“And I think that is the spirit that continues. And in this consultation process, our view is generally that we have passed that point; we have lived through it. It is better to forgive and forget, as part of the forgiveness process, and to live in harmony with everybody.”

Khan also believes that some people are still hesitant to come forward to the commission due to fear of victimization.

