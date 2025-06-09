Education grants support young girls in Lautoka

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Several young girls from Lautoka have been recognised as winners of the 2025 Westpac Women and Girls Education Grant, with recipients crediting the support of their teachers and families for their success.

Best friends Shreya Kumar and Diksha Mala, Year Seven students of Lautoka Andhra Sangam School, were awarded grants under the Primary School category.

The two students received their certificates at a presentation ceremony held at the Westpac Lautoka Branch in December last year.

Shreya says she feels proud to receive the grant and thanked her teacher and mother for encouraging her to apply.

Diksha states that the pair decided to apply after watching a video online and supported each other throughout the process, with guidance from their class teacher.

Westpac Fiji Chief Executive Shane Smith said supporting women and girls through education has been a long-term commitment for the bank.

“For more than 15 years, this grant program has supported Fijian women and girls to reach their academic goals and unlock their potential”.

Another grant recipient, Saanvi Chand, a Year Eight student from Lautoka Central Primary School, also credited her success to encouragement from home and school. She won her grant after submitting a hand-drawn poster.

Saanvi says that she worked hard on her entry while also preparing for a school oratory competition.

Her father, Ashish Chand, highlights that the grant was about more than financial support, as it also helped build confidence and motivation in young students.

Westpac said it will continue to support education and opportunities for young girls across Fiji through the Women and Girls Education Grant program in 2026 and beyond.

