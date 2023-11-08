Diwali shines ray of hope for businesses

As businesses recover from COVID-19, Diwali offers a glimmer of hope with rising sales.

Bargain Box Labasa Branch Manager, Amit Singh, reports impressive sales as shoppers prepare for the Festival of Lights, reflecting growing consumer confidence in the stabilizing economy.

“This year, the sale is quite impressive I would say. People are now more into the festive season, they know that they have to celebrate … get together because we are one and we will be one.”

Singh anticipates a prosperous year for businesses, thanks to increased Diwali-related sales across diverse demographics.

While many businesses thrive during the Diwali shopping frenzy, a few experience a temporary downturn but remain optimistic about last-minute sales.

Meanwhile, the Consumer Council of Fiji advises caution against unfair business practices and urges vigilance when encountering tempting discounts and promotions while shopping for Diwali.