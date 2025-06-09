Disturbing child sex crime data revealed

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran says the latest statistics on serious sexual offences against children are deeply disturbing and demand urgent national action.

The figures, released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, detail formal indictments filed in the High Courts of Fiji between January and December 2025.

Kiran describes the findings as heartbreaking, revealing that some of the most serious acts of sexual violence against children are occurring in places meant to be their safest, their own homes and communities.

Article continues after advertisement

She says she has been confronted with cases involving children as young as four years old who are victims of rape, with fathers, brothers, uncles and grandfathers among the alleged perpetrators.

The Minister also highlighted cases involving minors accused of serious offences, including a 12-year-old boy charged with the rape of his six-year-old cousin, and a 13-year-old charged with the rape of a five-year-old girl from his village.

According to the DPP statistics, as of 31 December 2025, there were 126 indictments filed in the High Court involving 252 counts of serious sexual offences.

A total of 141 individuals were charged, including 20 juveniles under the age of 18. Of the 135 victims recorded, 79 were children. The offences ranged from rape and sexual assault to defilement, indecent assault and incest.

Of particular concern, Kiran says, are the 63 offences committed within domestic relationships or where the accused was known to the victim. She says this highlights a deeply rooted and uncomfortable reality — that sexual violence against children in Fiji is often hidden behind closed doors and shielded by silence within families and communities.

The Minister is now calling on religious leaders, community leaders, teachers and traditional leaders to take a more proactive role in speaking openly about child protection.

She stresses that silence and stigma allow abuse to continue, and is urging the creation of safe spaces in churches, temples, mosques, schools and village meetings where discussions about child protection are encouraged.

Kiran is also urging parents, relatives, neighbours and community members to take children seriously when they attempt to disclose abuse.

She adds that children must be taught that their bodies belong to them, that they have the right to say no, and that they will be believed and protected if they speak out.

The Ministry says it will continue strengthening child protection systems and working closely with teachers, medical officers, police, legal officials, civil society partners and faith-based organisations to improve reporting mechanisms, counselling services and preventive education.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.