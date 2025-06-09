State files amended information in Sayed-Khaiyum/Saneem case

Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem.

The State this morning filed amended information in the case against in the trial of former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem.

State counsel, Nancy Tikoisuva informed High Court Judge Justice Salesi Temo that they had informed defense of the amendment and have better particularized count one and two.

Defense counsel Devanesh Sharma informed the court that state should file leave to amend information and he sought time to discuss the amendment with his client.

Justice Temo has given defense time till this afternoon to discuss the amendment.

In this matter, Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with abuse of office, while Saneem faces a charge of receiving a corrupt benefit.

It is alleged that Sayed-Khaiyum, while acting as Prime Minister, signed a Deed of Variation and Addendum approving payment of Saneem’s taxes without proper authorization, which gave Saneem a financial benefit.

The matter has been adjourned to 2.30pm.

