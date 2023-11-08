Commonwealth SG commends Fiji’s role in the region

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [left] with Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland in the Cook Islands today [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The bond between Fiji and the Commonwealth is characterized by its remarkable strength.

This was highlighted by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka while engaging in a bilateral discussion with Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland in the Cook Islands today.

During the meeting, Scotland expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering support that Prime Minister Rabuka and Fiji have extended to the Commonwealth and its shared objectives.

Rabuka, while reflecting on Fiji’s historical journey within the Commonwealth, notes that Fiji had a period of absence from the Commonwealth but expresses his immense pride in the pivotal role played in bringing Fiji backing into the esteemed community.



[Source: Fijian Government/Facebook]

Rabuka says due to the unique geographic position of the Pacific, Rabuka says we are blessed to be situated away from most other regions.

He adds that despite our geographical remoteness, the region is immensely proud to actively participate with the Commonwealth in times of wars and emergencies.

Secretary General Scotland extended her acknowledgement of Fiji’s significant contributions to the Commonwealth, emphasizing that Fiji’s work was instrumental in the creation of the Blue Charter, particularly notable for hosting the first Oceans Conference.

She attributes this achievement to Fiji’s visionary leadership on the issue, which has had a far-reaching impact.

The discussions between the two leaders further delved into Fiji’s pioneering role in the development of geospatial data systems, leading to the establishment of warning systems and common sensing technologies.