Climate change threatens farmland

Rising sea levels and poor drainage systems are threatening agricultural lands, according to the Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Tomasi Tunabuna.

Tunabuna says saltwater intrusion has become one of the most serious challenges for farmers in the area, affecting soil fertility and crop yields.

“One of the most obvious issues for us is saltwater intrusion into a lot of our agricultural lands due to rising sea levels and global warming,”

The Minister says the government has re-established the national drainage board to improve water management and address waterlogging on farmlands.

He adds that while complaints about dust pollution from nearby roads to Navua farmlands have not reached his office, the Ministry remains concerned about the overall impact of climate change on agricultural productivity in coastal communities.

He reaffirmed that the Ministry continues to work with stakeholders to improve resilience and protect vulnerable farmlands across the country.

