China to enhance climate support

China has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the development of Pacific Island nations, including Fiji.

This was highlighted by Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Zhou Jian while speaking to media.

He stressed that China’s “open and sincere” assistance, for Pacific nations remain steadfast regardless of geopolitical changes.

Ambassador Jian states that China have never and will never engage in oth-ers internal political games, and U.S. foreign aid or policy changes do not affect their approach in the Pacific.

“So whether USAID adjust its global strategy or not, it is irrelevant to China. So we are forging a new model of international relations based on win-win cooperation.”

Ambassador Jian also addressed the view of a “vacuum” in global geopolitics, a term sometimes used to describe the shifting influence in the Pacific.

“Viewing developing nations as a vacuum to be filled treats them as mere pawns, stripping them of dignity and respect. I don’t think so. You see, providing aid is not a competition.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica has acknowledged China’s support.

“We have always valued China’s contribution, so the announcement by the Ambassador regarding more assistance to the Pacific is welcomed because certainly we have a lot of things to do.”

Meanwhile, China also confirmed its support for Fiji’s move towards a greener, more resilient future.

