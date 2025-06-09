Defence exposes gaps in key witness testimony

Former Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Investigator Alifereti Wakanivesi said he was part of the Health Ministry tender probe.

But in court, his role was challenged.

He was not present when FICAC searched the Fiji Procurement Office, where the Health Ministry headquarters is based. His name was also missing from the official search list.

Defence lawyer Wylie Clarke pointed out that only two other investigators were listed. Wakanivesi still insisted he was part of the team, despite not taking part in the searches or seizing any documents.

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The court also heard a search warrant for the Government ITC office was misplaced while the case was with FICAC. This was only discovered after Police took over.

On email evidence, Wakanivesi confirmed Dr Neil Sharma’s email was listed as a contact. However, Sharma did not send or receive the emails between bidders and the Ministry.

Senior defence lawyer Devanesh Sharma questioned who ordered the case files to be handed to Police. Wakanivesi said former FICAC Commissioner Reshmi Aslam gave the instruction. There was no written record.

The court heard two laboratory equipment purchases were made in 2011 and 2012. They cost $421,000 and $370,196.01.

It was also noted the Finance Minister can waive tender rules in cases of urgency or practical need.

Dr Sharma faces four charges, including abuse of office and breach of trust. He is accused of manipulating 2011 tenders to favour Hospineer.

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama faces one count of abuse of office. He allegedly approved a tender waiver without proper grounds.

Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum faces two charges. These include approving another waiver and allegedly delaying the investigation.

Prosecutors say the delay lasted years despite available evidence.

The trial continues tomorrow before Justice Usaia Ratuvili.

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