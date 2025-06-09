Grant distribution boosts Northern communities

More than 200 recipients in the Northern Division have received grants from the Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs, accounting for 40 percent of the total national allocation.

A total of 203 individuals and community groups from across Vanua Levu benefited from the assistance, which is aimed at supporting multi-ethnic and faith-based initiatives.

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Charan Jeath Singh , says the funding forms part of government’s broader effort to strengthen community development and promote inclusivity.

The grants are drawn from the Ministry’s $2 million budget for the current financial year.

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Singh describes the distribution as the largest for the Northern Division and is urging recipients to use the funds responsibly, with all receipts and documentation submitted on time.

Recipients travelled from areas including Seaqaqa, Dreketi in Bua, Savusavu, Labasa and Nadogo to receive their grants.

He adds that the initiative reflects government’s ongoing commitment to inclusive development and continued support for all communities.

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