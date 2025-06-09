Witness flags unusual lab equipment deal

[Photo: FILE]

Prosecution witness and former Director of the Fiji Procurement Office Millie Low today told the High that a waiver request for Health Ministry laboratory equipment raised concerns about the tender process.

Low said she received a letter from then Health Permanent Secretary Dr Sala Saketa seeking approval to bypass normal procedures. The request, she said, also named specific suppliers.

She told the court there was no technical evaluation report or supporting documents attached. Low said this was unusual, as such requests are normally backed by proper assessments.

The letter also referred to alleged “unscrupulous deals,” but Low said no evidence was provided. She said this pointed to possible interference in the process.

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Low also told the court that the Permanent Secretary indicated a similar request had been made to then Finance Minister Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama, who had given approval. The waiver was later formalised by then Finance Permanent Secretary David Kolitagane.

The case centres on 2011 Ministry of Health laboratory equipment tenders.

Former Health Minister Dr Neil Sharma faces four charges, including abuse of office and breach of trust. He is accused of manipulating the tender process to favour Hospital Engineering & Consultancy Ltd, also known as Hospineer.

Former Prime Minister Bainimarama faces one count of abuse of office. He allegedly approved a waiver without proper grounds.

Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum faces two charges. These include abuse of office for approving another waiver and a count of allegedly obstructing the investigation.

The trial continues this afternoon before High Court judge Justice Usaia Ratuvili in the Suva High Court.

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