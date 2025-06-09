Fundora, Thurman clash live on Viti Plus

Boxing fans in Fiji will have the chance to witness a blockbuster title fight this weekend, with the WBC Super Welterweight World Championship between Sebastian Fundora and Keith Thurman set to air live on Viti Plus.

The highly anticipated bout will take place on Sunday, March 29, with coverage starting at 12pm Fiji time.

Fans can catch all the action through a pay-per-view option priced at $19FJD, as two top contenders go head-to-head for world title honours.

The clash promises high-intensity boxing, with both fighters looking to make a statement on the global stage.

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Viewers can access the fight live via the Viti Plus platform.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.