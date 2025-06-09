58% of Fijians lack access to safe drinking water

[File Photo]

Fifty-eight percent of Fiji’s population still do not have access to proper and safe drinking water, says Minister for Health Dr Atonio Lalabalavu.

Dr Lalabalavu made the revelation while delivering his remarks at the Water Safety, Security & Sanitation Planning Training yesterday.

He also launched the Training Manuals and Guidelines for the Environmental Health Unit team.

“I am pleased to be part of this milestone event, the first of a series of trainings around the country to empower Environmental Health Officers to deliver the brand-new Water Safety, Security and Sanitation Planning training package to the wider communities.”

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Lalabalavu says the training introduces Sanitation, Hygiene and Climate Resilience into the existing Drinking Water Safety Plan package.

He also launched the National Water Safety, Security & Sanitation Planning Training Materials, or Facilitators Guide and the Participants Kit.

The package will be used across the country, not only by the Ministry but also by all partners working on the Water Safety Plan initiative.

The Ministry is thankful to the International Water Centre, Griffith University, University of the South Pacific, World Health Organization and UNICEF for their assistance and support in the formulation of the training package.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.