Fiji Airways warns public over fake giveaway scam links

Fijians are being warned about fraudulent links circulating on online messaging platforms.

In a statement, Fiji Airways noted that these links are circulating on platforms such as WhatsApp that falsely claim to represent the airline.

The scam directs users to fake giveaway pages designed to collect personal information, including age and gender.

The airline stressed that it does not run unsolicited promotions or request personal details through messaging apps or unverified links.

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The airline is urging members of the public to not click on these links or share any personal information with the link itself but to report the suspicious activity to the relevant authorities.

The national airline has reiterated its commitment to protecting the safety and trust of its customers online.

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