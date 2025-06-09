Outdated systems hamper aid to vulnerable families

[File Photo]

Despite assisting over 24,000 households, Fiji’s social protection system is facing significant gaps, with nearly half of those living below the poverty line still not covered.

Director of Social Protection, Veremo Muria, revealed during a parliamentary committee session that current assistance reaches only about 52 percent of the 45,721 households identified as living in poverty.

He added that while the figures show substantial support, they also expose serious limitations in targeting, accessibility, and system capacity—particularly for those in remote areas.

The Ministry acknowledged that outdated systems and manual processes are among the key challenges, with over 108,000 beneficiaries currently in the system, making it difficult to conduct timely and thorough reviews.

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“So far, 3,063 reviews have been conducted within the reporting period, resulting in the removal of ineligible recipients. The beneficiary review process involves periodic assessments of individuals and households receiving assistance to determine their continued eligibility under the programme. This includes a review of household composition, particularly under the family assistance scheme.”

Muria also admitted that the lack of integrated digital systems limits their ability to verify information, detect ineligible recipients, or track changes such as deaths or new employment, with most checks still done manually.

He added that accessibility remains another major concern, with vulnerable populations in rural and maritime areas facing difficulties in accessing assistance, further widening inequality.

At the same time, the ministry is trying to shift away from long-term dependency by limiting assistance to three to five years and introducing a “Welfare to Workfare” approach aimed at helping beneficiaries become self-reliant.

The Ministry is now pushing ahead with reforms, including updating poverty assessment tools and improving data systems, in an effort to better target those most in need and close the gaps in Fiji’s social protection network.