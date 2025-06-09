Drua Development thumps Lautoka at home

[Photo: MELI LADDPETER]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Development side delivered a dominant performance in their curtain-raiser for the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific, thrashing Lautoka 68–12 at Churchill Park.

The Drua came out firing, crossing for four tries within the opening 20 minutes to race to a 28–0 lead under the scorching western heat.

Flankers Janerio Wakeham and Sailosi Vukalokalo, centre Iosefo Namoce, and back-rower Tomasi Vunibola were all on target during the early onslaught.

Lautoka responded in the 26th minute with their first try to reduce the deficit to 28–5.

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The Drua were briefly reduced to 14 men after Wakeham was sent to the sin bin for dangerous play, and Lautoka capitalised on the advantage, powering over for another try to close the gap to 28–12 heading into halftime.

The Drua wasted no time reasserting control in the second half.

A Lautoka error allowed Namoce to pounce on a loose ball and score, extending the lead to 35–12.

Momentum continued to swing in the Drua’s favour, with Bogi Kikau finishing off a well-executed set-piece move in the left corner to make it 42–12.

Naumeli Nauvasi added another try out wide following slick handling, pushing the score to 47–12.

Replacement Maika Tuitubou then produced a moment of brilliance, sprinting nearly 80 metres to score and extend the advantage to 54–12.

Experienced campaigner Mataele showcased his strength by breaking through two defenders to score under the posts, before adding his second try later to seal an impressive 68–12 victory for the Drua.

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