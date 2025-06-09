MGM dominate Suva Zone One

[Source: File]

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School has delivered a dominant performance to claim top honours in both the girls and boys divisions at the Suva Zone One athletics competition.

The school capped off a powerful two-day showing with a commanding finish on the medal tally, underlining their strength across both track and field events.

In the girls division, MGM stormed to the title with 31 gold, 14 silver and 12 bronze medals, finishing well clear of the competition. Ratu Sukuna Memorial School placed second with 6 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze, while Ballantine Memorial School settled for third with 4 gold, 5 silver and 8 bronze.

It was a similar story in the boys division, where MGM again proved too strong, finishing on top with 21 gold, 7 silver and 5 bronze medals. Ratu Sukuna Memorial School secured second place with 8 gold, 7 silver and 5 bronze, while Dudley High School completed the podium with 5 gold, 9 silver and 12 bronze.

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The clean sweep highlights MGM’s depth and consistency, setting them up as strong contenders heading into the Fiji Finals.

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