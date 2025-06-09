Women entrepreneurs take center stage at SPTE

Women entrepreneurs are taking centre stage at the South Pacific Tourism Exchange for the first time, marking a significant step forward for inclusivity in the region’s tourism sector.

The event, currently underway in Nadi, has opened its doors to women in small and medium-sized enterprises, giving them a platform to participate in one of the Pacific’s premier tourism gatherings.

The platform is providing an opportunity for regional women in business to showcase their unique products while gaining valuable exposure to key regional and international tourism stakeholders.

Participants include women from across the Pacific, representing diverse businesses rooted in culture, creativity, and community.

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Hilda Sofaemaena, a guest house operator from the Solomon Islands, highlighted that the opportunity goes beyond business growth, serving as a voice for rural women at both national and regional levels.

“It is giving space for women in business in the Pacific, especially in the areas of unique products that are unique to your country. So, for me personally, I come from the village and representing the women, it’s the voice of the rural women being heard not only at the national level, but at the regional level.”

The entrepreneurs acknowledged the crucial role of their families and communities in supporting the growth of their businesses, which has today allowed them to participate in such a large-scale event.

The inclusion of women-led businesses reflects a growing commitment within the Pacific to support and empower women entrepreneurs, particularly in sectors such as tourism that play a vital role in economic development.

The women are now encouraging others across the region to pursue their ambitions, emphasising that dedication and passion can turn small ventures into successful enterprises like theirs.