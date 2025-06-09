Tourism leaders champion environmental sustainability

[Photo: Riya Bhagwan]

In a region where tourism contributes over 20 percent of GDP, sustainability and environmental awareness are more than ecological responsibilities; they are vital to the Pacific’s prosperity.

Recognizing tourism’s pivotal role, regional leaders are prioritizing sustainability as waste management challenges intensify.

The Pacific Tourism Organisation highlighted that hosting the South Pacific Tourism Exchange as a single-use plastic-free event is a significant step forward for the region.

SPTO Board Chair Adel Issachar-Aru emphasized the importance of preserving the Pacific’s environment while promoting it as a leading destination for authentic cultural experiences.

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She added that SPTO’s campaign to ban single-use plastics is crucial to encouraging leaders to strengthen environmental protections.

“SPTO has been working closely with its member countries to support the rollout and implementation of this campaign. It provides a toolkit and other resources to help countries phase out single-use plastics. The campaign includes essential materials that can be used to educate industry members on how to apply its messaging effectively.”

However, SPTO Chief Executive Chris Cocker noted that the absence of uniform legislation across member countries remains a key challenge.

He emphasized that establishing such laws would allow the SPTO to systematically monitor progress and reach its sustainability goals.