Tiktoker to be sentenced next Tuesday

TikToker Lui Vuibureta will be sentenced next Tuesday for breaching bail conditions related to a recent online harm case.

During court proceedings today, counsel Eroni Navuda of August Legal submitted mitigation and sentencing submissions on Vuibureta’s behalf.

This follows the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions’ filing of its summary of facts regarding the alleged breaches.

The court is expected to assess the seriousness of the non-compliance before handing down its final decision next week.

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.