Surveyors embrace Artificial Intelligence for smarter development

[Photo: Mollyn Nakabea]

The Fiji Institute of Surveyors Council commemorated World Surveyors Day in recognition of the vocation’s contribution to the nation’s development.

Surveyors and land surveying students came together to celebrate under the theme; Artificial Intelligence and the future of surveying.

President of Fiji Institute of Surveyors Council Kesha Sharma said artificial intelligence has transformed the profession.

“In surveying, AI has the potential to significantly enhance the way we process information, interpret data, and support decision-making.”

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Sharma adds that when combined with geospatial technologies disaster preparedness can be improved.

“Following events such as cyclones or flooding, AI-assisted mapping can quickly analyze terrain data, satellite imagery, and to help identify affected areas to assess damage and plan recovery efforts.”

Speaking at the commemoration, Minister of Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo said modern technology is important for sustainable development.

“These tools allow us to monitor our eroding coastlines with precision to map disaster risk with greater accuracy, and to plan our precious land use in the face of climate change.”

Vosarogo adds that although technology cannot erode, artificial cannot replace professional surveyors.

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