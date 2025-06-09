FRCS upgrades Lautoka office

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has reaffirmed its commitment to improving service delivery with the refurbishment of its Lautoka office.

The upgraded facility now provides a modern, professional, and accessible environment aimed at enhancing the overall experience for taxpayers and traders.

New features, including a customer self-service kiosk and digital information displays, have been introduced to improve access to information and encourage more efficient engagement.

Speaking during the opening ceremony yesterday, FRCS Board Chairman Malakai Naiyaga highlighted that the refurbishment also focuses on staff wellbeing, creating a more modern and productive workplace as FRCS works towards positioning itself as an employer of choice.

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“Our refreshed branding and interior design proudly reflect our vision to be a world-class revenue service and border protection agency enabling Fiji’s prosperity, and our mission to collect revenue, facilitate trade and protect our borders as key drivers of Fiji’s economic growth.”

Naiyaga says the upgraded office demonstrates the government’s continued investment in both its workforce and the public.

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