CWM hospital lifts fully restored

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The lifts at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital that were previously out of service are now fully operational, the Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa has confirmed.

Ravunawa says repair works were successfully completed last week, restoring normal movement and improving access within the hospital for patients, visitors, and healthcare staff.

He acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the disruption and extended sincere apologies to patients, their families, and frontline health workers who continued to provide essential services under challenging circumstances.

The damage to the lifts, Ravunawa ads, was caused by acts of vandalism by some visitors.

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Such behaviour not only places a significant financial burden on the health system given the high cost of repairing sophisticated hospital infrastructure but also adds pain, delays, and discomfort for patients while increasing pressure on already stretched healthcare staff.

The Ministry of Health strongly urged the public to respect hospital property and refrain from damaging facilities.

Moving forward, Ravunawa says security arrangements will be strengthened, including enhanced monitoring and support at key entry points across hospital premises.

He adds that these efforts is the Government’s ongoing commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure, ensuring patient safety, and maintaining uninterrupted delivery of quality health services nationwide.

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