Vasu calls for Police probe into social media claims

[File Photo]

The iTaukei Affairs Minister, Ifereimi Vasu, has formally requested that the Fiji Police Force investigate allegations against him.

In a statement, the Ministry said this is to ensure transparency and accountability, and to ensure that all matters are addressed through the legal process.

A team from the Force’s Criminal Investigation Department has been tasked to analyze allegations made against Vasu.

The team will also be investigating any criminal elements that may arise from the analysis made.

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Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed that Vasu had met with Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu, where he lodged a formal complaint yesterday regarding allegations made by the iTaukei Affairs Permanant Secretary Jone Navakamocea

Earlier this week, Navakamocea had made allegations against Vasu in a social media post.

Navakamocea is currently on leave and will return next month.

Public Service Commission Chair Luke Rokovada has stated they will address the matter with Navakamocea upon his return.