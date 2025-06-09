212's veterans urge values for Fijian soldiers abroad

[Photo: Peceli Naviticoko]

Veterans of the historic 212 group the first Fijians recruited into the British Army in 1961, are calling on current and aspiring soldiers to uphold humility, love and critical listening as guiding values, as the cohort marks 65 years since its inception.

Veteran of the first intake in 1960, Adi Vasemaca Tabua, says her time in service shaped a fulfilling life and expressed gratitude for the continued support from the association.

She says those planning to join or already serving must listen carefully and follow instructions, as discipline and awareness go a long way in military life.

“Serving in the British Army was indeed a great experience. I worked as a clerical officer and rose through the ranks from Assistant PA to becoming the PA to the Camp Commander. I was close to being promoted to lance corporal in 1960 before returning to Fiji due to my father’s illness, but I remain forever grateful for the experience.”

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Ratu Glanville Lalabalavu, President of the Royal British Legion, also echoed this message in response to recent online discussions involving Fijians currently serving in the UK.

He emphasised that strong values and communication are essential for those representing Fiji abroad, noting that proper engagement is key to successful service overseas.

“Listen to advice, listen to your peers, your parents and your instructors. Listening enables you to gain knowledge and become wiser in the decisions you make for your future.”

Ratu Glanville adds that the legacy of the 212 personnel should be remembered as the foundation of Fijians serving in the British forces, inspiring generations to pursue successful careers abroad.

Meanwhile, the Royal British Legion’s visit to the North highlights its continued care and support for veterans especially the pioneering 212 recruits whose service helped shape Fiji’s longstanding contribution to the British Army.