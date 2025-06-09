[File Photo]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will be looking for a three-peat tomorrow when they play the Queensland Reds in Lautoka.

However, their Shop N Save Rugby Pacific clash at Churchill Park will be meaningful one for veteran prop Peni Ravai.

The former Reds loosehead prop says the encounter will carry a unique edge, with familiar faces lining up on the opposite side.

Ravai is set to come up against former teammates, including Reds flanker Seru Uru and winger Filipo Daugunu, including Flying Fijians fly-half Ben Volavola, who is expected to make his debut for the Reds.

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While they may be great rivals on the field, reunitng with teammates who’ve become brothers over the years will make tomorrow’s clash a special one for Ravai.

“Just super thrilled to play against the boys, and hopefully catchup with then after. We’re excited for tomorrow. “

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