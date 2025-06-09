Eid a reminder of compassion, humility, and justice: Professor Prasad

[Photo: FILE]

Eid serves as a reminder of the enduring values of compassion, humility, sacrifice, and justice.

National Federation Party Leader, Professor Biman Prasad, highlighted that these are not just spiritual ideals, but principles that guide how we treat one another, lead, and build a fair and inclusive nation.

He added that in times of uncertainty, when many face personal challenges, the spirit of Eid calls on everyone to look beyond themselves, support those in need, act with integrity, and stay grounded in what is right.

Professor Prasad affirmed that the National Federation Party remains committed to working with honesty and purpose, upholding its principles, and ensuring that progress benefits all.

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