News lifts at CWM Hospital to improve accessibility

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Health Minister Atonio Lalabalavu commissioned three new lifts at the Colonial War Memorial (CWM) Hospital today.

Built at a cost of over $800,000, he says the lifts would improve movement, accessibility, and convenience for patients, staff, and visitors.

The lifts include one installed at the Children’s Ward and two at the Lancaster Ward. Work on a fourth lift, designated for food rations, is currently underway.

Lalabalavu says the project marks an important upgrade after years of planning.

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“The lifts have become old, so it is the right time to replace them, along with those in the West Wing and the East Wing,” he said.

Lalabalavu also commended hospital management and engineers for ensuring the successful installation and readiness of the new lifts.

He reminded staff and visitors that lifts are sensitive equipment and should be used responsibly.

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