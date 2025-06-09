Ministry flags transparency gaps in grants implementation

The Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs has identified gaps in transparency and urgency among some grant recipients after funding approvals are issued.

Minister Charan Jeath Singh says delays by recipients have forced the Ministry to carry out continuous follow-ups and reminders to ensure projects are completed as required.

He stresses that accountability and transparency are critical components of the grant agreement, particularly in ensuring public funds are used efficiently and for their intended purpose.

“In some instances, yes, it has happened. That is why we are urging recipients to act quickly purchase the approved items, submit the necessary documentation, and allow suppliers to process the orders. From there, our monitoring team steps in to verify and track progress.”

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Singh says a dedicated monitoring team within the Ministry continues to oversee all funded projects to ensure compliance.

He adds that where irregularities are identified, the Ministry can withdraw approvals or impose penalties on recipients who fail to meet requirements.

The Minister also highlights cases where recipients delay action until approvals or purchase orders expire, affecting the overall efficiency of the grant process.

He says recipients must act promptly to maintain transparency and ensure a smooth flow of assistance to communities.

The Ministry continues to emphasize that timely reporting, proper documentation, and active engagement are essential to strengthening public trust and ensuring the sustainability of its grant programmes.

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