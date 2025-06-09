Fundora faces comeback veteran Thurman in world title showdown

Rising champion Sebastian Fundora will put his WBC Super Welterweight title on the line against comeback veteran Keith Thurman in a highly anticipated world title clash this weekend.

The bout presents a compelling storyline of youth and momentum against experience, with Fundora entering the fight as one of boxing’s fastest-rising champions, while Thurman looks to re-establish himself at the top level of the sport.

Fundora, known for his towering height and relentless pressure, has quickly built a reputation as one of the most unique fighters in the division.

Standing over 6 feet 5 inches tall, the champion combines an unusual physical advantage with an aggressive inside fighting style that has troubled opponents.

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In contrast, Thurman returns as a seasoned campaigner with a proven track record.

The former unified world champion has shared the ring with some of the biggest names in boxing and brings experience, ring intelligence, and knockout power into the contest.

The fight marks a crucial moment for both boxers.

A victory for Fundora would further cement his status as a dominant force in his division, while a win for Thurman could signal a successful comeback and a return to world title contention.

The matchup has drawn international attention, with analysts highlighting the clash between Fundora’s forward pressure and Thurman’s movement and timing.

The fight will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and you can catch the bout LIVE on VITI+ this Sunday from 12pm on pay-per-view for $19 FJD.