Father sentenced to 15 years for rape of daughter

A 39-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment by the Suva High Court following his conviction on two counts of rape of his minor daughter.

The offences occurred last year when the victim was 13-years-old.

The court heard that the accused manipulated situations to isolate the victim and her sibling, creating an opportunity to commit the offences.

Following the incidents, he attempted to prevent disclosure of the incidents by claiming to have purchased land for the victim and her brother.

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The victim revealed the incident to her grandmother, who reported it to the authorities.

In delivering the sentence this morning, Justice Daniel Goundar emphasized the serious breach of parental duty, noting that the accused violated the trust and responsibility inherent in his role as a father and committed the offences in the family home, where the victim was entitled to feel safe.

Taking into account the Supreme Court sentencing tariff of 11–20 years for rape against minors, along with the aggravating and mitigating circumstances, the court imposed a sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment for each count.

The sentences will be served concurrently, with a non-parole period of 12 years.

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