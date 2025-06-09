Staff shortages strain services for most vulnerable

Acting Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca has highlighted that a growing staff shortage at the Ministry of Women and Children is straining services for the most vulnerable.

During the presentation of the Ministry’s 2021–23 Annual Reports to the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Kuruleca explained that limited personnel must often perform multiple roles during field visits, hindering comprehensive support.

To compensate, the Ministry is training officers in counseling and assessment skills.

“Mobility was an issue, but their complaint came through a media posting. We responded by contacting the Ministry of Health, as they are able to conduct house visits. Our officers, along with Health staff, went to the site to provide medical assistance and determine applicable welfare benefits.”

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Kuruleca says staff shortages affect outreach to seniors with mobility issues.

She adds that some have reportedly been exploited by children who transferred house titles, leaving them homeless.

The Ministry is reviewing the National Aging Policy and exploring legal protections, such as property caveats, to prevent financial and property exploitation.

Beyond staffing, the Ministry is calling for a broader cultural shift to improve the care and respect afforded to children and the elderly.

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