Drua target breakthrough on the road in Auckland

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua co-captain Frank Lomani. [Photo: FILE]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are embracing one of their toughest challenges yet – chasing a long-awaited first away win when they face The Blues in Auckland this weekend.

Still searching for success on the road since joining the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific competition, the Drua know the task ahead is steep, especially against a side they have yet to beat.

But captain Frank Lomani says the team is not shying away from the pressure, instead using it as motivation to finally deliver away from home.

Lomani admits their biggest hurdle remains their record on the road, but believes the solution lies in preparation and smarter execution.

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“Away game, bigger challenge. We haven’t won a game away, and that is a big challenge for us to go to Auckland and put on a show there. To win games, it takes prep, and we have to make sure that we train well… we haven’t won an away game in a very long time.”

Despite that, the Drua are backing their physicality – a key part of their identity — but Lomani says they must now convert that dominance into points.

“The positives is that our physicality is still there. We want to dominate teams, but when we get the ball back, we just need to make sure that we play and make use of our foot players instead of just kicking the ball away.”

With confidence building from recent performances, the Drua are now focused on turning effort into results — and proving they can win anywhere.

They will take on the Blues at 6.05pm this Saturday, with the LIVE action on FBC Sports.

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