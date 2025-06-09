Kaunikuila Basketball set to host first tourney of 2026

The Kaunikuila Basketball Club will host its first tournament of the 2026 season over the next three days at Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Club president and founder Ben Nasau said the tournament will feature six women’s teams and twelve men’s teams from across Suva and Nadi.

He added that the competition will provide a platform for athletes to showcase their skills while also promoting unity and sportsmanship among participating teams.

Nasau also expressed his sincere gratitude to major sponsor McDonald’s for its invaluable support in making the event possible.

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He said the tournament marks a significant step forward for the club as it continues to grow its presence in the sport.

The three-day tournament will start tomorrow.